The edges of a mega-city

This photo essay documents the fringes of Mexico City, showing the forgotten spaces of urban perimeters.

Constructing a capital

Egypt’s ambitious plan for constructing a new capital city to replace crumbling Cairo, in the midst of a national economic crisis.

Little legacy in the big city

The last remaining example of traditional Malay housing in Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by towering glass skyscrapers, has managed to hold on despite immense pressure for redevelopment.

photo courtesy of the guardian