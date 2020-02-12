The Future Fix Podcast: Disaster data

Spacing and Evergreen proudly present The Future Fix: Solutions for Communities Across Canada, a special podcast series.

THIS EPISODE: Disaster data

There are few things as dramatic as a disaster. With climate change leading to greater and more frequent disasters in every part of the country, how we deal with them has become the focus of many communities.

For some people, the key to forecasting, mitigating, and potentially even preventing disaster lies in good data.

In this episode, Civic Tech Fredericton‘s Bernie Connors tells us how the River Watch app helps people in New Brunswick track annual flooding.

And Josh Bowen, manager of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology’s Centre for Applied Disaster and Emergency Management in Edmonton, explains how we “live and die by data.”

The Future Fix is a partnership between Spacing and Evergreen for the Community Solutions Network: a program of Future Cities Canada.

