PODCAST: Spacing Radio 008, Booming!

In this episode, we talk about the changing face of the city, about what we preserve, and what gets left behind. We talk to Kaitlin Wainwright, director of programming for Heritage Toronto. We talk to Toronto For Everyone‘s Hima Batavia and Negin Sairafi, co-producers of the Honest Ed’s farewell celebration. And we speak to the Storefront Theatre‘s Benjamin Blais, and Claire Burns, about the value of community arts hubs, and the challenges threatening their existence.

