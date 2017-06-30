PODCAST: Spacing Radio 013, Birthday

It’s the one-year anniversary of the relaunch!

Last year, we took you to the celebration party for the approval of the Bloor bike lanes pilot. Now, we speak to Cycle Toronto Executive Director Jared Kolb about how to make the lanes permanent.

We speak to Jason Loo, creator of Toronto’s own comic book superhero, The Pitiful Human-Lizard.

And we ask ERA Architects’ Michael McClelland about how to preserve Toronto’s heritage.

Also, Engineer Neil speaks!

