We speak to Globe & Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic about Toronto Architecture: a city guide, a series of guided walking tours through Toronto’s varied built landscape.

And we speak to Jane Farrow and Ed Jackson, two of the editors of Any Other Way: how Toronto got queer, in which a series of essays paints a broad picture of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S community.

