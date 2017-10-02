EVENT: Spacing is having a combined magazine and book release party

WHEN: Tuesday, October 10th, 7:30pm-11pm

WHERE: Arts & Letters Club, 14 Elm St. (2 blocks north of Yonge & Dundas)

COST: event is free / mag $5 / book $10

If you’re not too stuffed from turkey over the Thanksgiving weekend, you should join us for the launch of our third book — 25 Days That Changed Toronto — and the release of our Fall 2017 magazine issue, focused on all things urban in Canada.

You can get deep discounts on our book (33%) and magazine (45%) if you attend the party.

Our annual national edition is packed full of unique articles on Canadian urbanism: the messy aftermath of Expo 67, how cities are preparing for the autonomous vehicle future, mapping the flooding of Toronto’s Island, and figuring out a way to honour the Black Vancouver neighbouhood of Hogan’s Alley that resided in the space now occupied by the downtown viaducts. Issue sells for $9 at regular retailers.

Our new book, 25 Days That Changed Toronto, chronicles 25 unique dates that altered the city’s history. Everything from riots to weather disasters to political upheaval. Pick up a copy to learn more about your own city. Book goes for $15 in the Spacing Store.