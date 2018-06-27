In this episode, we discuss the problems with policing in Toronto. Alok Mukherjee was Chair of the Toronto Police Services Board from 2005-2015. In that time, he wrestled with reforming the police, and struggled to navigate the complicated politics behind the force. He has written a book: “Excessive Force: Toronto’s Fight to Reform City Policing.”

And we talk to Gabriel Eidleman of the University of Toronto’s Urban Policy Lab about a new online treasure trove for urban researchers, and anyone curious about Toronto’s history.

Special guest: actor and writer Gavin Bowerman (yes, relation).

