PODCAST: Spacing Radio 042, The revitalizing power of heritage

This episode was a live panel discussion, moderated by our host in London, Ontario.

The “Heritage Matters in Conversation” event was put on by the Ontario Heritage Trust, to explore how to rethink, revitalize, and renew approaches to heritage in the province.

Guests included Alissa Golden, heritage project specialist with the City of Hamilton; Steve Cordes, executive director of Youth Opportunities Unlimited in London; Morag Kloeze, brewmaster at Mudtown station Brewery and Restaurant in Owen Sound; and Doran Ritchie, infrastructure and resources manager for the Saugeen Ojibway First Nation.

