In this episode, we talk about public space issues of the past, present, and future.

Spacing Publisher Matthew Blackett tells us how the magazine itself sprung out of conversations about the public realm in the early 2000s.

Longtime Toronto City Hall journalist and news editor at Canadaland Jonathan Goldsbie takes us through some of the activism around billboards, corporatizing street furniture, and surveillance cameras.

And researcher, activist, and Spacing contributor Cara Chellew talks about revitalizing the Toronto Public Space Committee, what’s on the agenda now, and how to get involved in issues that affect the public realm.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.