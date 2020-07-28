In this episode, Natasha Henry, president of the Ontario Black History Society, tells us about the importance of August 1st: Canada’s Emancipation Day.

And Edmonton City Councillor Andrew Knack tells us about a motion to cut a planned police budget increase by $11 million, and the establishment of a community-led safety and wellbeing task force to address systemic racism and the future of policing.

Finally, photographer Vik Pahwa tells us about Spacing‘s new book “Remnants of Mid-Century Toronto,” and shows us how to appreciate a sometimes unloved architectural style.

