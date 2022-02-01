Those working with unhoused people in Toronto, like Sanctuary Toronto outreach worker Lorraine Lam, are warning about the total collapse of the City’s shelter system: as COVID continues to sweep through those communities, and we experience extreme low temperatures.

Spacing contributing editor Perry King (author of the book Rebound: Sports, Community, and the Inclusive City) talks about what to do with the City’s five publicly-owned golf courses.

And Neil Brochu talks about his contribution to Spacing’s latest book, Souvenirs of Toronto Sports, all about how the queer community in the ’60s formed the Rotator Curling League.

