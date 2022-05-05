The Power of Place: Artists as City Builders

In this video, Leyland and I discuss his “Toronto Island Sunset” mural at Yonge and St. Clair — the first fully accessible mural commissioned by StreetARToronto and one that is sure to be a game-changer in the world of accessibility and public art. Considered a multi-media work, it can be experienced not only through sight, but also hearing and touch, making it accessible to the blind and partially sighted. Created in partnership with the CNIB Foundation, the mural aims to recreate a view of city’s skyline from Toronto Island. High-contrast colours help viewers with vision loss identify different elements in the picture. The skyline itself is a dark silhouette against a vivid sunset of yellow, orange and red. Texture was added to the rocks, sand and trees on the beach in the foreground and flowing lines of texture are included through the water. An audible description of the art plays over speakers and recorded audio (from beaches on Toronto Island) allows people to experience the ambient sounds of the beach, including children playing and laughing. In addition to enjoying the artwork, the mural and the collaborative development process it emerged from encourages blind and visually impaired people as well as full sighted people to become artists. Leyland is a remarkable artist who has only just begun to show Toronto and the world a new, more accessible path forward for visual art in the public realm. We should all be very proud to claim Leyland as one of “Toronto’s own”. I hope you enjoy this video as much as I enjoyed my conversation with this inspiring Toronto street, mural and graffiti artist.

Videographer & Video Editor: Denizen Productions Photo by: Rico King