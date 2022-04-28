Welcome to The Power of Place: Artists as City Builders. This series emerged out of my strong interest to share with you the incredible work that is happening across the city by artists supported by our StreetARToronto team, with a focus on highlighting the work being done by diverse Indigenous, Black, and Peoples of Colour artists throughout Toronto.

For ten years, StreetARToronto — a City of Toronto public art initiative — has helped instigate and provide space for individual and community expressions to come alive in public spaces through street art, using the art itself as the catalyst to bring communities together, stimulate discussion and advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Working with the artist community and equity deserving groups, StART has innovated deep engagement processes that foster trust and meaningful relationships. Together, we have created world-class street art, helped build artist careers, and perhaps most importantly, the murals and the processes used to develop these works of art are deliberately designed to strengthen the sense of belonging, pride of place, and understanding among communities, neighbourhoods, and individuals with diverse backgrounds and lived experiences.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a vibrant public realm is necessary in good times and essential in more difficult times. Street art is a form of expression “marker” in our public spaces that feeds our soul and stimulates points of connection, dialogue, and belonging. In this way, public art is critical to our health and well-being during the pandemic and our hope is to bring more of this public art to more residents, businesses, and visitors. And I, in turn, want to bring more of it to YOU each week.