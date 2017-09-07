

Public Space & Public Life Study

Shifts: Thursday, Sept 14 and Saturday, Sept 16

Training: Wednesday, Sept 13 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Register here for the volunteer training shifts by Tuesday, September 12.

On September 14 and 16, the City of Vancouver’s Places for People Downtown team will conduct Vancouver’s first Public Space and Public Life Study with the support of Gehl, a global leader in people-centred urban design.

To complete this work, we’re looking for volunteers to help collect “people data” to better understand how residents and visitors get around and spend time in Downtown Vancouver. The research will provide insight into what people like about public space, how they use it and why. Public life surveys will be conducted in September and again in January 2018 to capture seasonal variations in public life. Volunteers are invited to participate in both surveys.

This is a great way to learn about Jan Gehl’s approach to urban planning and design and play an active role in future changes to the public realm in downtown Vancouver.

When and where?

For the first survey, shifts will take place on Thursday, September 14 and Saturday, September 16 with a required evening training (snacks provided!) on Wednesday, September 13 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Roundhouse Community Centre. You are welcome to participate in more than one shift.

We’ll be surveying multiple locations across downtown Vancouver. Please be prepared to be outside and on your feet for the duration of your shift.

Please register for your desired shifts before Tuesday, September 12. Thanks for your support and we look forward to seeing you there!

***

For more information about the event, click here.