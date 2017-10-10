Event: Hope In Shadows Celebrate 15 Years, Oct 11

Hope in Shadows Award Ceremony and 15th Annual Calendar Launch

When: Wednesday, October 11th at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Theatre Room, Carnegie Community Centre (401 Main St), Vancouver

Admission: Free

Parking: Street parking

Tomorrow, social enterprise Megaphone will celebrate fifteen years of providing a voice and an economic opportunity for homeless and low-income people with the launch of the 15th Anniversary Edition 2018 Hope in Shadows calendar. A heartwarming award ceremony in the Downtown Eastside will look back at 15 years of photography, community, and opportunity, and unveil this year’s anniversary calendar. The calendar features 13 photographs taken by Megaphone vendors on the theme of “Heart and Soul,” using single-use film cameras.

Visuals:

Winning low-income photographers accepting their awards, including one first prize of $500 and the cover of the 2018 Hope in Shadows calendar

Megaphone vendors in their uniforms, excited to pick up calendars and launch the winter season of sales

Hi-res images of winning calendar photographs, all taken on single use film cameras

Interviews:

Winning photographers on how it feels to be recognized and what the project means to them

Megaphone’s homeless and low-income vendors on how the project helps them earn money and build hope

Jessica Hannon, Megaphone executive director on the history of the project

***

About Megaphone

Megaphone creates meaningful work for people experiencing poverty through the publication of a magazine and calendar sold on the streets of Vancouver and Victoria by homeless and low-income vendors. Vendors buy each issue for 75 cents and sell it for $2, keeping the profit. Megaphone provides flexible, low-barrier work for people living with barriers like homelessness, poverty, mental and physical health challenges, or addiction. By selling Megaphone, vendors earn needed income, develop skills, and build bridges between communities. Megaphone is a survival strategy for people experiencing poverty, and a catalyst for positive social change.