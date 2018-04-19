Release: Reform the Motor Vehicle Act to save lives, HUB Cycling

“We are recommending a Safe Speeds Law that would require all vehicles to travel at a maximum 30km/hour on neighbourhood streets (streets without a centre line) as the default speed limit. Exceptions would need to be specified with a sign on each block,” says Navdeep Chhina, HUB Cycling’s Director of Communications.
“Updated legislation, reframed as the Road Safety Act, would protect all road users, including our most vulnerable: those walking and cycling,” adds Chhina. “By reducing the potential for collisions, it would also benefit all road users including motorists by helping to keep ICBC premiums low.