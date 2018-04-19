Release: Reform the Motor Vehicle Act to save lives, HUB Cycling

Local cycling charitable organization HUB Cycling – along with dozens of other stakeholders including Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health – are calling on the Provincial Government to commit to modernizing the BC Motor Vehicle Act in order to improve road safety for vulnerable road users. “Modernizing our Motor Vehicle Act will help BC reach the targets of the Provincial Government’s Road Safety Strategy and Vision Zero ,” says David Hay Q.C., Chair of the Road Safety Law Reform Group. “If we want to reduce ICBC costs what we need is to prevent crashes from happening in the first place.” HUB Cycling is part of the Road Safety Law Reform Group, a consortium that includes the BC Trial Lawyers Association, the BC Cycling Coalition and public health researchers, representing over 50,000 members. The Group has compiled a detailed list of recommendations to modernize the Motor Vehicle Act, which can be found in full at bikehub.ca/mva Cycling and walking are popular activities enjoyed by the majority of people in British Columbia. Almost 70% of adults in BC ride a bicycle at least once a year, 42% at least once a month and 25% at least once a week. All British Columbians walk or roll at some point in their day. Setting default neighbourhood speed limits (on streets without a centre line) at 30km/hour would dramatically improve safety in our communities. It is widely recommended by health agencies, including the World Health Organization and BC’s Provincial Health Officer. Most people want slower speeds in their neighbourhoods: in a 2013 survey by the Canadian Automobile Association, 94% of respondents reported that speeding on residential streets was a serious threat to their personal safety.