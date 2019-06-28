Event: Heritage Vancouver, South Granville/Kitsilano Neighbourhood Tour, July 13th

Houses, Shops and Apartments – Touring Historic South Granville and Kitsilano



DATE: Saturday, July 13th

TIME: 11AM-1:30 PM

REGISTRATION: via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/houses-shops-and-apartments-touring-historic-south-granville-and-kitsilano-tickets-63593007397

On Saturday, July 13th, join Heritage Vancouver for a tour passing through the Broadway neighbourhood.

This tour comes at a critical time for this stretch of Broadway, as from now until 2020, the area will be subject to a planning process related to the extension of Vancouver’s rapid transit network.

Vancouver Heritage Commissioner Michael Gordon will guide the tour of historic buildings and places on South Granville and over to Kitsilano. You will see the lovely pre-World War II apartment buildings and houses, as well as learn about the emergence of the South Granville and Kitsilano Shopping Districts along the historic Granville, Broadway and 4th streetcar lines.

We will begin our tour at the Southwest corner of Granville and Broadway at 11:00 AM and make our way West to discuss the area’s unique history and upcoming changes. We will conclude at Arbutus Coffee, on the southeast corner of 6th Avenue and Arbutus Street at 1:30 PM.

The tour will also focus on how the neighbourhoods’ rich history has left numerous unusual architectural and placemaking assets, along with many patterns of daily use in the context of our changing city. Be sure to join us on July 13th to explore the various forms of heritage through this section of the city under the Broadway Plan.



South Granville and Kitsilano Tour Lead :

Michael Gordon – Vancouver Heritage Commissioner

***

