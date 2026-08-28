VIDEO: Art of Maintenance

In this walk, roll, and talk, Artmap visits two of their most-loved public art spaces, each commissioned 10 years apart: Diamond Jubilee Promenade (2015) and the Biidaasige (“bee-daw-si-geh”) Park (2025).

Participants in the video underscore the character and life that public art brings to spaces, as well as the need to adequately plan for maintenance. Risks to artists and communities posed by failing to keep spaces in good condition are also considered. Discussion topics also cover quick accessibility fixes to help maintain enjoyment for all visitors.

Watch the video:

https://vimeo.com/1133293342

06:42 mins, CC

Roll/Walk & Talk Video Participants:

Diane Kolin, ArtsAbly, Researcher, Waterfront Accessibility Advisory Committee

Emily Gillespie, Writer, Researcher

Jen Conroy, Accessibility Advocate

Shaun Pearen, Canary District Neighbourhood Association

Adam Cohoon, Artist, Advocate, Researcher

Videographer: Justin Peterson

Producer: Devon Ostrom

AccessArt / Artmap.ca is a team of Disabled, D/deaf and Neurodivergent artists and collaborators who have assessed over 1800 outdoor art sites across Canada. AccessArt’s mission is to expand who shapes and enjoys the benefits of creative public spaces. This work has been supported by the Canada Council for the Arts.

Previously on Spacing by AccessArt / Artmap:

PART 1: Can I go there? Do I want to go there?

PART 2: Can I move around and get close to the art?

PART 3: What do I feel?

PART 4: What do I think?