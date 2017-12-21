In this episode, we speak to Toronto Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam about the desperate call to provide more shelter space this winter.

Toronto Park People’s Jake Tobin Garrett tells us about a new park space opening in the new year.

We speak to Anne Gloger and Zahra Ebrahim, about Anne’s work at the East Scarborough Storefront, for which she recently earned the 2017 Jane Jacobs Prize.

And Senior Editor Dylan Reid tells us about Spacing‘s book series.

