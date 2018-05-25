Release: Metro Vancouver Schools Gear Up for Bike to School Week, May 28-June1

Metro Vancouverites may notice more youngsters riding on neighbourhood streets during their daily commutes next week, as Monday May 28th marks the start of Bike to School Week (May 28 – June 1).

Bike to School Week is an annual, week-long celebration that encourages school-aged children to bike, walk and wheel to and from school. HUB Cycling, a local charitable organization organizes the event across Metro Vancouver with support from TransLink, the Province of BC, and TD Friends of the Environment.

“This year is shaping up to be the biggest yet,” Alyshia Burak, HUB’s Bike Education Manager says. “121 Green Champions have stepped up to organize the event at their school, and we’re anticipating that together, students will take over 23,000 trips by bike throughout the week!” From bike parades, to safety sessions, schools choose to celebrate in a number of creative ways, and track their participation to win active travel prizes for their school.

With 44 registered schools this year, the Vancouver School Board is no rookie to Bike to School Week. “Schools in the VSB have been actively participating in Bike to School Week since its start in 2013, and throughout the years we have witnessed a growing enthusiasm for cycling within our school communities,” says Ashley Bangsund, Sustainability Coordinator at the Vancouver School Board. “Teachers, administrators and parents champion this event and welcome Bike to School Week as a way to promote healthy, sustainable transportation in their school communities.”

Bike to School Week takes place alongside Bike to Work Week, which sees thousands of Metro Vancouverites bike their daily commute. By syncing the two events, families have the opportunity to participate alongside each other. “We’re working towards making cycling an attractive option for people of all ages and abilities,” says Burak. “Bike to School Week gives us the opportunity to showcase the positive impacts active travel can have when students, parents, and schools work together.”

For families looking for a chance to boost their skills and learn cycling safety tips together, HUB Cycling is offering a number of family cycling courses in many cities this summer. Learn more at bikehub.ca/bike-education

About HUB Cycling:

HUB Cycling is a charitable non¬profit that has spent two decades removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver, while cultivating the health, environmental, and economic benefits that active transportation can bring. HUB Cycling has educated thousands of people, motivated thousands more, and championed improvements that benefit current and future cyclists. HUB Cycling’s mission is to get more people cycling more often. For more information, visit bikehub.ca

About Bike to School Week

Event Date: May 28 – June 1, 2018

Bike to School Week is a fun, free, week-long celebration for students of all ages and abilities. Schools across Metro Vancouver take part by biking to and from school and participating in activities and events at school. HUB Cycling offers support such as resources and event ideas, prizes for participating schools, and Bike to School Week packages to make tracking rides easy!

This year 121 schools have registered to participate, an all time record for Metro Vancouver since the event started in 2013. It is anticipated that together, students will take over 23,000 trips to and from school during the week.