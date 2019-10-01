We begin this month by tuning in to the wonderfully named Special Committee on Governance, which was created to find ways to adjust to the changes imposed on Toronto City Council in the middle of last year’s election.

We catch up with journalist and Walkcast creator Tim Querengesser, as he explains the “MacKinnon Report” — a long list of recommendations commissioned by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party, which may mean belt-tightening for cities and towns in that province.

Chief Commissioner Renu Mandhane explains the Ontario Human Rights Commission’s new policies regarding racial profiling in law enforcement, the collection of racial statistic in police stops, and even guidelines on artificial intelligence.

And Don Eady, lawyer and partner at Palaire Roland Barristers, helps explain the recent legal decisions regarding Toronto’s legal challenge against Bill 5 and the slashing of local wards.

